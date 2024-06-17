Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.14. 893,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,040. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

