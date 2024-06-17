Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 40,728 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $57.67. 1,283,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,673. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

