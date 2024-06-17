Leo Wealth LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.19. 5,957,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,735. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

