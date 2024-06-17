Leo Wealth LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.48. 844,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.