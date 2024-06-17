Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363,322 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

