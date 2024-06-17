Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.61. 3,806,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

