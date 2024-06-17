Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 180,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 870,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,356.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,653 shares of company stock worth $270,409 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

