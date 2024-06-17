LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $61.60 Average PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in LKQ by 112.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

