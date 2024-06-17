LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Brian Ferdinand Sells 709,421 Shares

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Ferdinand sold 709,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $276,674.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Brian Ferdinand sold 3,820 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $72,503.60.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,239. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUXH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

