Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 1.8 %

TUSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

