Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRSN. Truist Financial raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

