Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

