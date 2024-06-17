Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of MTAL stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.26.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
