Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

