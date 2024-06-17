MetFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $188,609.53 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $188,609.53 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36201092 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $222,348.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

