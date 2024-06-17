MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $330.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $330.94 million and $11.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $58.20 or 0.00087240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.92497763 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,623,341.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

