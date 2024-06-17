Mina (MINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.40 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Mina has a market cap of $692.91 million and $28.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,168,443,517 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,886,155 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,168,119,595.8400393 with 1,120,233,670.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6427716 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,801,489.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

