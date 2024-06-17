Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $738.25 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $738.25 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,168,372,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,647,376 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,168,119,595.8400393 with 1,120,233,670.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6427716 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,801,489.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.