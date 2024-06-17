Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells $212,071.39 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 14th, Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

