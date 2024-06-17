Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.10

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.70 ($0.59), with a volume of 5938167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.76 ($0.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 66 ($0.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £286.79 million, a PE ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.70.

In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,089.65). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £8,332.80 ($10,610.98). 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

