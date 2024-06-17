Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOBXW opened at $0.12 on Monday. Mobix Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Mobix Labs
