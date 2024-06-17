Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MBRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

