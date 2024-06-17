Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.

Moncler Trading Down 2.2 %

Moncler stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 3,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.