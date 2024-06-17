Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.
Moncler Trading Down 2.2 %
Moncler stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 3,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.
Moncler Company Profile
