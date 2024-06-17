MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 163,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,929. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

