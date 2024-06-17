MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 35,576 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 922.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,276,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958,867. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

