MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,655 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLX traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.84. 1,244,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,307. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

