MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,380 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GXC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 6,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,153. The company has a market cap of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

