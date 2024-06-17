MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,680. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

