MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 498,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

