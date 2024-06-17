MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

