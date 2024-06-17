MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $179,073,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,545,000 after purchasing an additional 184,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.78. 15,125,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,145,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

