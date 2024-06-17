MONECO Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 857,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,146. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

