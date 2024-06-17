MONECO Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,665 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,705,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $67.74. 99,727 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.