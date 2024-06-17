MONECO Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

