MONECO Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $61.69. 406,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

