MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 9,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after acquiring an additional 796,586 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,578,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.21. 71,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,736. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.