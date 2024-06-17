MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. 1,985,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

