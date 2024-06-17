MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.11.

Shares of MDB opened at $227.00 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $217.95 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.13.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

