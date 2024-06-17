Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

