Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,161. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

