Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,685 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.7% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $184.72. 594,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,654. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

