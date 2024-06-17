Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

