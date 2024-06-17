Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 740.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

