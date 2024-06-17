Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 740.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $27.60.
