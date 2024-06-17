NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.28 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00007944 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $319.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,077,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,191,067 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,785,651 with 1,088,759,909 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53751538 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $131,168,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

