Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
