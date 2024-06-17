Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 26,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.76. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

