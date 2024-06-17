Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $569.44 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $569.44 million and $12.51 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,329.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00637858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00118641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00263376 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00073238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,051,273,678 coins and its circulating supply is 44,367,794,545 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

