Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $674.78 and last traded at $672.35. Approximately 926,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,021,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.67. The company has a market capitalization of $292.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $38,691,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.