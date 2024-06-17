NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 209,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 153,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.