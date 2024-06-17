NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NextSource Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 9,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,901. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

