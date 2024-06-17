NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Mizuho cut their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.73. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

