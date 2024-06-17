Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 17,480,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 89,137,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of research firms have commented on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Nikola Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $658.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nikola by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

